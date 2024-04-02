–To help Americans celebrate Monday’s total solar eclipse, Krispy Kreme has announced its limited time, all-new “Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut”—an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing, adorned with silver sprinkles, piped with a buttercream made with Oreo pieces, and a whole Oreo cookie in the center.

Krispy Kreme’s Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut will be available Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 8 in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website while supplies last. The doughnut can be purchased individually and as a specialty dozen featuring six Total Solar Eclipse doughnuts and six Original Glazed doughnuts.

This is the second time Krispy Kreme has treated fans to an all-new doughnut to celebrate a total solar eclipse. For the last total solar eclipse the United States experienced in 2017, the brand “eclipsed” its iconic Original Glazed doughnut in mouth-watering chocolate glaze for the first time ever.

“Eclipses are rare and so is our out-of-this-world Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut. Even if you can’t be in the path of totality you can get in the path of these treats, which you will eat in totality. Stop by and get some for you and some to share so you can flex your science side and great taste at the same time,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

The Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut extends Krispy Kreme legacy of treating fans to creative and innovative sweets and deals celebrating space-related events, dating to 1969 when the brand served fresh Original Glazed doughnuts at the launch viewing site of NASA’s Apollo 11 Mission to the moon.

More recently, in 2021 Krispy Kreme created the limited time Mars Doughnut to celebrate NASA’s Perseverance Rover landing on the red planet and the Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut. In 2022 the brand cheered NASA’s Artemis I flight around the moon by creating the Artemis Moon Doughnut and acknowledged astronomers releasing the first-ever image of a supermassive black hole that resembled an Original Glazed Doughnut by giving the doughnut away for free.

