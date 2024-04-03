Global process equipment manufacturer Gericke Group recently celebrated the expansion of its manufacturing facility. Increasing the production area at the company's headquarters by 55% to 45,200 square feet, the expansion was required to accommodate demand for Gericke's lineup of pneumatic conveyors, mixers, feeders, sifters, lump breakers, and other bulk material handling equipment, and to maintain its track record for meeting delivery deadlines with consistent lead times. Since the ribbon cutting in December 2023, the increased production capacity has reduced lead times by more than one month for most equipment orders.

In support of the company's focus on product and material testing with the development of custom equipment solutions, the expanded facility features a dedicated test laboratory with full-size, fully operating equipment to accurately simulate nearly any process conditions. Factory acceptance testing, tests for new product development, and other lab experiments may be conducted using both batch and continuous processing equipment. In addition, the expansion sports nearly 13,000 square feet of solar panels to produce 60% of the facility's energy needs.

Gericke also operates a dedicated test laboratory at its North American headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey. Stocked with full-size, fully operating equipment, the facility features the company's latest conveyors, mixers, feeders, lump breakers, bulk bag unloaders, and other powder handling equipment.