Dawn Foods will be participating in the upcoming International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) Show. Bakery industry stakeholders are invited to visit Dawn Foods at booth #5201 at the sold-out event, scheduled for June 9–11 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Recognizing the pressing challenges faced by supermarket bakeries, particularly in managing labor costs and the rising cost of goods, Dawn Foods provides continuous support and innovative solutions year-round to help customers overcome these hurdles and achieve success. With a focus on seasonal planning, limited-time offerings (LTOs), and a comprehensive product lineup, Dawn Foods empowers bakery businesses to drive sales in an inflation-charged market.

"Dawn understands the importance of seasonal offerings for bakery businesses, and we're excited to present a vibrant array of innovative ideas at the IDDBA Show," explains Allison Hornev, senior director of marketing, core portfolio and innovation. "Our booth will showcase Dawn's comprehensive suite of solutions, resources, and expertise, tailored to ensure the success of our bakery customers in every season. From understanding consumer preferences for bright and intense colors, along with their desire for sweet treats that evoke childhood memories, we're committed to empowering bakers with the insights and products to meet these desires effectively."

Visitors to the Dawn Foods booth will enjoy a tailored experience for each season, featuring consumer insights, holiday-inspired flavors, and samples of seasonal LTO concepts. Dawn will also debut new products at the show, including its Dawn Exceptional European Style Chocolate Buttercreme, crafted to satisfy the discerning tastes of both professional bakers and chocolate enthusiasts. This innovative offering delivers an elevated consumer experience and consistent results with its decadent, fudgy texture, and rich chocolate flavor.

As a Bronze Sponsor of the event, Dawn Foods will feature its European Style Chocolate Buttercreme in the What's In Store Live section of the show floor. Additionally, Melissa Trimmer, CEPC, AAC, corporate executive chef and senior director of culinary and innovation studio, will serve as a panel judge for the Cake'd Challenge, a competition showcasing the creativity of cake decorators from IDDBA member companies.

Additionally, members of the Dawn Technical Sales Representative (TSR) Team, will be onsite to share their knowledge of the retail bakery environment, and discuss opportunities facing in-store bakeries. The Dawn TSR team is comprised of bakery experts dedicated to understanding customer needs and developing tailored solutions to help maximize their profitability.

"Our Dawn Technical Sales Representatives play a pivotal role within our comprehensive support network, working alongside our teams in marketing, culinary, research and development, and procurement,” says Elena Taylor, vice president and general manager of key account sales for Dawn Foods. "With seasoned bakery experts on our team, we are able to support customers across all aspects of their bakery operations. From optimizing bakery displays to identifying labor-saving strategies, we are passionate about helping our supermarket bakery partners thrive."

To learn more about what a partnership with Dawn can mean for your business, visit the Dawn booth #5201 at IDDBA or visit DawnFoods.com.