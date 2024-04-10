On April 9, Otis Spunkmeyer debuted a new cookie for in-store bakeries (ISB). While red velvet might be better known as a cake flavor, Otis Spunkmeyer is aiming to bring it back to the top of the trends list with a new Red Velvet Cookie, available exclusively for ISB. The new cookie blends cocoa and vanilla flavors with white chocolate chips.

When customers want a sweet treat or an easy party dessert option, chances are they’re going to reach for a cookie—at 94%, cookies have the highest penetration of all snack dessert foods (Technomic). In fact, more than a third of supermarket retailers sell red velvet sweet baked items.

“At a time in which labor continues to be constrained, Otis Spunkmeyer delivers a high-quality, consistent, new cookie, with visual appeal to support multiple promotion windows throughout the year for the ISB," says Paul Stippich, director of marketing, Otis Spunkmeyer. "Our Red Velvet Cookie combines portability with a beloved dessert flavor that will delight consumers.”

