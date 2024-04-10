Le Macaron French Pastries announced that it plans to continue to expand its footprint through franchising. With 15 years of operation, the concept has 75 locations open or in development throughout the nation. Le Macaron French Pastries continues to build upon its success introducing more kiosks, pastry shops, and food trucks to new communities.

“We continue to welcome new franchise partners into our Le Macaron family because we offer not just a quality business opportunity in a thriving industry, but also quality care, training, and a proven success record,” says Rosalie Guillem, co-founder of Le Macaron French Pastries. “Our commitment to authentic French pastries handcrafted with the finest ingredients allows customers to get a luxurious product and elevated experience. Our efficient operations, year-over-year success, and commitment to franchise support have allowed us to continue to grow as a brand.”

Founded by Rosalie Guillem and her daughter Audrey Saba, Le Macaron French Pastries brings the essence of French patisseries to the U.S.. After leaving France and founding the first location in Sarasota, Florida, the brand has grown nationwide with more than 75 locations open or in development. The specialty retail cafe reportedly offers an authentic taste of French culture through an array of macarons, pastries, gelatos, and coffees. Their approach, including a compact café model, caters to convenience without compromising the quality of the product.

“As the #1 macaron franchise in the US, we invite franchisees to join our family-owned and operated company,” says Guillem. “Our centralized baking model, led by master French chefs, helps us stand out from other cafes and consistently deliver quality products to guests. Our franchisees do not need to have baking abilities; instead, they can focus on what really matters, developing the brand and spreading joy to the community.”

The bakery and confectionary market has been experiencing remarkable growth in recent years, and is currently at $960 billion with a growth rate of over 5% each year. For those looking to bring a proven concept to their community, Le Macaron French Pastries combines a proven simple operation with a premium product. Offering an easy-to-follow and scalable business model, franchisees will benefit from substantial growth and profitability potential, accessing training and resources to expedite business growth with minimal risk and allowing great work-life balance. The investment to open a Le Macaron location ranges from $91,730 to $454,000, with costs varying based on location and model.

For more information about Le Macaron French Pastries' franchising opportunities, visit franchiselemacaron.com