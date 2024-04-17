On Tuesday, April 30, we will be hosting a free webinar on how umami and monosodium glutamate (MSG) can reduce sodium in bread and other baked goods.

The webinar's speakers include Dr. Soo-Yeun Lee, Washington State University, and Chef Arron Andrews, associate corporate chef, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America (AHN). Dr. Lee has recently done research on umami as a sodium-reduction tool, and Chef Andrews will share how AHN is using this new research to achieve up to 30% sodium reduction across various baked applications.

Attendees will also learn details of university-led studies confirming consumer acceptance of reduced sodium bread (using MSG), how to meet FDA sodium reduction targets, how MSG can serve as a partial substitute for salt (while preserving texture), and some of AHN's sodium-reduction application applications, such as milk bread, brioche, hamburger buns, pizza dough, and crackers.

Click here to register for the webinar.