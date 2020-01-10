Register now for ABA's ENERGY STAR webinar

ABA Energy and Environment Professionals Group Webinar

When: Thursday, January 16 | 1-2 pm

Where: Webinar

Register

Only plants in the top 25 percent of energy performance nationwide can earn the ENERGY STAR.

More than 40 percent of the manufacturing plants awarded ENERGY STAR Certification for 2018 were baking companies. In total, all manufacturing facilities who achieved this certification reduced their energy bills by more than $400 million and saved more than 70 trillion British thermal units (TBtu) of energy.

Join this webinar to learn valuable insights about the program directly from EPA staff, Walt Tunnessen, National Program Manager at US EPA – ENERGY STAR.

Topics covered include:

Updates on Bakery Certifications and Challenge Achievements;

ENERGY STAR Find the Treasure Campaign;

Creating “Treasure Map” for Bakeries; and

How We Can Engage Cookie & Cracker Bakeries Better into the ENERGY STAR Program

About the webinar speaker: Walt Tunnessen, EPA:

Walt Tunnessen, US EPA – EnergyStar, national program manager, is an innovative and strategic thinker with a track record of developing and implementing successful energy and environmental management programs. He is a leader and subject matter expert in the areas of strategic energy management, industrial energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability. Specialties: Energy management, Strategic Energy Management, Energy Management Systems, Energy efficiency, Energy efficiency benchmarking, Energy Performance Indicators, Energy policy, energy program development, Greenhouse Gas Accounting & Reporting, Greenhouse Gas Management, climate risk management, sustainability, environmental labeling, environmental reporting and disclosure, corporate sustainability, CSR, voluntary government program management, facilitation and management of multi-stakeholder initiatives.