To help make moments of "me-time" as satisfying as possible, the Keebler Elves are spreading more magic to consumers with the launch of Sandies Oatmeal Raisin.

Crafted by Ernie and the elves in the Hollow Tree, Sandies Oatmeal Raisin are shortbread cookies that feature oats and sweet raisins. According to the brand, each bite delivers goodness that will transport consumers to a place where they can savor the little moments of time to yourself.

"We heard from our consumers that prioritizing 'me moments' are important, so we wanted to give our fans and cookie lovers everywhere a tasty new offering to enjoy these opportunities," says Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing at Keebler. "Thanks to Ernie and the elves, the new Sandies Oatmeal Raisin flavor will allow people to hit the pause button and indulge in these moments for themselves as they enjoy the flavors of buttery shortbread and raisins."

Keebler Sandies Oatmeal Raisin cookies are available now at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.80.

For additional information about Keebler and embracing all your "me moments" visit Keebler.com.

