Company: 88 Acres

Website: https://88acres.com/

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $14.49 (6-count), $21.49 (9-count)

Product Snapshot: 88 Acres has released its Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Seed + Oat Bar, now available for purchase on its website.

The nut-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Seed + Oat Bars are soft-baked for a chewy texture, just like a cookie. The bars are made with creamy chocolate chips and a hint of Australian sea salt.

88 Acres is an allergen-free sustainability focused healthy food brand powered by seeds. 88 Acres sources from organic, all-natural, nutrient-rich ingredients and all products are made in small batches in its very own Boston-based ZERO Food Waste bakery to ensure quality and freshness. All products are free of the Top 9 Allergens, palm oil, and artificial ingredients.

88 ACRES is sold at Amazon, Walmart, Whole Foods, Target, Wegmans, and Sprouts, among other national retailers.