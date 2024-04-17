Nestlé's DiGiorno, known for its variety of crusts, is combining the crispiness of thin crust with the cheesiness of stuffed crust into one combination: introducing DiGiorno Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust Pizza.

A first-of-its-kind crust from the brand, DiGiorno Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust Pizza, offers pizza lovers the best of both types of crust: thin and stuffed.

Hitting shelves this season and perfect for all occasions, this new pizza comes in three varieties:

DiGiorno Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza is loaded generously with meaty goodness spread from side to side.

DiGiorno Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust Margherita Pizza is covered in diced Roma tomatoes and basil and topped with a blend of mozzarella, parmesan, romano, and asiago cheeses.

DiGiorno Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza features fan-favorite Mike's Hot Honey to give a mash-up of sweet and spicy; each box comes with a packet to pour on top.

"As the reigning experts in pizza crust, we pride ourselves on offering the best and most innovative pizzas to our loyal fans and ultimate 'za lovers," said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno. "With the continued rise in thin crust as a top crust choice amongst consumers and the ongoing love of cheese, our culinary team wanted to combine the goodness of both to create a new innovation that delivers a crisp crunch with melty cheese that comes straight from your oven."

The Margherita and Pepperoni and Sausage varieties of DiGiorno Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust Pizza are available now at select retailers nationwide, while the Pepperoni with Mike's Hot Honey variety rolls out to frozen aisles in June. All will be available for an MSRP of $8.99 (prices may vary by store).

