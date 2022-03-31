Company: Nestlé USA
Website: www.digiorno.com
Introduced: April 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $6.99
Product Snapshot: DiGiorno has just released Stuffed Pizza Bites—satisfying snack-sized rolls of its fan-favorite pizza made with 100% real cheese.
Perfect for afternoon snacking or a pre-dinner appetizer new DiGiorno Stuffed Pizza Bites are available in four varieties, and can be prepared in the oven, air fryer or microwave depending on your crust preference:
- Pepperoni
- Supreme
- Three Meat
DiGiorno Stuffed Pizza Bites are now available at select retailers nationwide, with an SRP of $6.99. Prices may vary by store.