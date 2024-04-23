With Mother’s Day and graduation season fast approaching, Insomnia Cookies is sweetening up its offerings with a limited-edition Spring collection.
Featuring a Strawberry Basil Lemonade Filled Deluxe cookie, a Flower Cake, a customizable Graduation 12-pack, and more, Insomnia’s newest lineup offers consumers a way to show that special someone—mom or grad—just how much they mean to them.
The new products are available in-store and for local delivery until May 12 or until supplies last. Price and availability vary by location. The products include:
- Lemon White Chocolate Classic: Refreshing, bright lemon cookie dough packed with white chocolate chips.
- Strawberry Basil Lemonade Filled Deluxe: Strawberry dough, with hints of basil and lemon, filled with strawberry jam.
- Flower Cake: Consumers can turn their favorite Classic cookie flavor into a flower-shaped cake, and can also add an optional message applied with buttercream icing. Serves up to 8 people.
- Graduation 12-pack with Graduation Box Sleeve: Consumers can choose 12 Classic cookies to wrap up in a celebratory Graduation box sleeve. Available beginning April 29 – June 30.