With Mother’s Day and graduation season fast approaching, Insomnia Cookies is sweetening up its offerings with a limited-edition Spring collection.

Featuring a Strawberry Basil Lemonade Filled Deluxe cookie, a Flower Cake, a customizable Graduation 12-pack, and more, Insomnia’s newest lineup offers consumers a way to show that special someone—mom or grad—just how much they mean to them.

The new products are available in-store and for local delivery until May 12 or until supplies last. Price and availability vary by location. The products include: