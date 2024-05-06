Chips Ahoy! is launching its first-ever, certified gluten-free chocolate chip cookie.

The Chips Ahoy! Gluten Free cookie is a new permanent addition to the brand’s lineup. To capture the experience of enjoying Chips Ahoy! cookies, the team tested more than 40 recipes over 3,000 hours before landing on a product that would delight cookie fans and the gluten-free community.

The debut of Chips Ahoy! Gluten Free cookies from Mondelēz International comes on the heels of the brand’s MMMproved Chips Ahoy! Original recipe debut, which brought an improved taste to the chocolate chip cookie.

"When we set out to create our first Chips Ahoy! Gluten Free cookie, we didn’t want it to be a good gluten free cookie, we wanted it to be a great cookie that’s also gluten free,” says Jainette Quinones, brand manager, Chips Ahoy! Innovation. “I am proud to say that our innovation team has succeeded – the new Chips Ahoy! Gluten Free cookie is an absolutely delicious cookie that everyone can enjoy.”

Chips Ahoy! Gluten Free cookies will begin hitting store shelves nationwide this May in specially marked packaging denoting the new, certified gluten-free product. Actress Ashley Benson was one of the very first cookie fans to get her hands on the new Chips Ahoy! Gluten Free cookies, adding “I love sweets so much, and the fact that these Chips Ahoy! cookies are gluten-free but still taste the same is so great."

Mondelēz International is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.