Recognizing the diversity of skill sets and talent required for the next phase of their strategic growth, Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA) has announced the addition of two new members to the staff, Wesley “Wes” Luczak and Ella Bowers. According to the organization, the new hires bring with them a wealth of expertise and enthusiasm that will be instrumental in supporting and advancing the mission of BEMA to create authentic connections that improve its members’ businesses and the industries they serve.

“Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Wes and Ella as they embark on their journey in the baking industry with BEMA,” says Kerwin Brown, BEMA president and CEO. “Their arrival marks the start of an exciting new phase for our organization where we are poised for the expansion of our membership, our range of offerings and programs, and our ability to facilitate meaningful interactions that nurture valuable industry connections.”

Luczak joins BEMA as membership manager. He brings with him more than ten years of membership management experience. Prior to joining BEMA, Luczak served as membership manager for the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County (WI). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Health, Human Performance and Recreation from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (WI).

Bowers joins BEMA as a project assistant. She is a 2024 graduate of the University of Arkansas, earning both a Bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Development. Bowers previously served as a special projects coordinator and administrative specialist and trainer at the University of Arkansas and as an event operations assistant at the Fayetteville (AR) Public Library. The baking industry captured her interest, having previously interned at Convention and IBIE in 2022.

“With the contributions of Ella and Wes, working alongside the existing and dedicated BEMA team, I am assured that we will further fortify BEMA’s commitment to delivering the unparalleled service that both current and prospective members have come to expect,” Brown says.