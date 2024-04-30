Punch Edibles & Extracts announced that it has acquired Tempo Crackers, a LGBTQ-founded cannabis-infused snack company.

The acquisition expands Punch’s house of brands, as well as supports Tempo’s continued growth and future product launches.

“After three and a half years of being Tempo’s manufacturer, we are thrilled to officially add the brand to the Punch family,” says Samantha O’Donnell, co-founder and CFO of Punch. “While we will continue to create terpene-enhanced, savory edibles with a focus on precision dosing and targeted effects, there are limitless possibilities for where Tempo’s compelling positivity can take us.”

In 2013, Punch co-founders and husband-wife duo, Andrew and Samantha O’Donnell, launched the company as a Proposition 215 operator and transferred over into the adult-use market in 2018 when licensing became available in Los Angeles.

Punch first gained notoriety for developing the Punch Bar, a high-dose chocolate edible. The current portfolio includes Punch Edibles, Punch Extracts, Tempo Crackers, and Dr. Norm's. Punch products are available in licensed dispensaries on the West Coast in California, Midwest in Oklahoma, and most recently, East Coast in New York.

Tempo founder Robert Holland will continue to guide the brand as creative director.

“Tempo is extremely proud to have been acquired by a beloved legacy brand like Punch,” Holland says. “We are excited to be a part of their ongoing portfolio expansion and enable the Punch family to represent a different demographic than their existing consumer base. We are already at work developing a new Tempo product line that will further showcase the power of flavor and leverage Punch’s manufacturing expertise to speak to a broader segment of cannabis consumers.”

Punch and Tempo recently collaborated on a new product, launching the Solventless Hash 2-Pack Crackers. Each pack includes two 50-mg crackers made with Punch’s single-strain solventless hash, containing a total of 100 mg THC. The 2-Packs are available in three flavors, including a vegan option, and each are matched with a different effect profile for every mood.

