Tempo Crackers has launched high-potency Tempo Solventless Hash 2-Pack Crackers. The new product, powered by Punch Extracts and manufactured in the company’s state-of-the-art processing facility, offers an expansion in California’s savory edibles market.

Tempo Crackers’ latest collaboration with Punch Extracts is intended for the high-potency consumer and supports a custom, dose-controlled experience. Each snack pack includes two 50 mg crackers made with single-strain solventless hash, containing a total of 100 mg THC.

The package comes with a simple dosage diagram, allowing each cracker to be broken into 6 equal triangles totaling 8.3 mg per serving.

“Tempo is the first brand to bring the solventless experience to the savory infused snack category, and the addition of high-quality hash takes edibles to an entirely new level,” said Robert Holland, founder and CEO of Tempo Crackers. “Consumers are yearning for innovative, effective cannabis products at affordable prices, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this emerging edibles market. Our latest product also enables customers to enjoy their dosage in the form of a low-carb, low-sugar savory treat while maintaining caloric intake goals.”

The single-strain solventless hash was handpicked by Alex Mendoza, Punch Extracts’ director of solventless.

"The art of cold-water hash is about chasing down the highest quality flavor profiles from small batch farmers across the state,” Mendoza said. “From the early days of Punch, Tempo has shared the company’s obsession with flavor. We are thrilled to launch with a stellar line-up of strains that paired with Tempo's out of this world taste."

The infused crackers are enhanced with naturally occurring terpenes in herbs and spices to create unique edible experiences. The terpene profiles were selected to complement the flavors and ratios, giving the crackers a faster onset, with effects hitting in about 20-25 minutes, and a more targeted experience.

The Tempo Solventless Hash 2-Pack Crackers are available in three flavors, including a vegan option, and each are matched with a different effect profile for every mood. Handcrafted with simple ingredients, the new SKUs include:

Chili Limon: Made with chile de árbol and lemon zest, this limonene-rich flavor profile is paired with a sativa-dominant Clementine hash to energize and stimulate the senses.

Made with black garlic and premium parmesan, the umami notes of this decadent cracker are rich in myrcene to complement the relaxing and sedating effects of the indica-dominant Garlic Cookies hash.

This flavor-blasted cheese cracker is seasoned with buffalo and chipotle. It's paired with Punch Extracts' award-winning hybrid Papaya hash and caryophyllene to deliver a euphoric effect.

As a part of Tempo's commitment to freshness and small batch production, every Tempo Solventless Hash 2-Pack Crackers will have the strain printed on the back of the package. The Tempo Crackers x Punch Extracts collaboration will continue to launch monthly new strain pairings with the same terpene highlights.

The Tempo Solventless Hash 2-Pack Crackers retails between $8 and $10 and debuts at partnering dispensaries, including March and Ash, Eaze, Atrium, Planet 13, Barbary Coast, Kure Wellness, Loe Dispensary, Delta Dispensary, Cal Green Santa Barbara, Klover, and Pacabol San Diego, with additional store locations to follow.