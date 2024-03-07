The Bottom Line: Crackers category increases in sales

Consumers experiment with flavors, pairings

Companies adapt to consumer trends

With the rise of charcuterie boards has come the renaissance of the crackers category, with sales numbers reflecting. Crackers companies are getting creative with flavors and formats, even adding cannabis to their recipes.

Market data

Per Chicago-based market research firm Circana’s data from the 52-week period ending January 28, the crackers category increased by 7.1% from the same time period last year, with $9.9 billion in overall sales.

The “AO [All Other] crackers” subcategory brought in $7.1 billion of the total sales, with a modest increase of 6.1%. Nabisco led the pack, with $1.5 billion in sales and a 6.6% uptick from last year, and Kellanova’s (formerly Kellogg) Cheez-It brand brought in $1.4 billion, with a 2.3% increase in sales. Pepperidge Farm, under the umbrella of Campbell Soup Co., brought in $1.35 billion in sales, with 9.3% growth.

The “crackers with fillings” subcategory brought in $1.47 billion, with a healthy 13.9% upturn in sales, and Lance, another Campbell brand, brought in $455.7 million of those sales, showing 23.4% growth. Nabisco landed $387.99 million, with a 20.2% increase, and Ferrero, mostly known for confectionery items, brought in $181.2 million, with an 8.1% climb in sales. Others to watch in the category include Golden Flake, with $2.6 billion in sales but an 85.1% increase, and Once Again brand, with $95,700 in sales but a 115.7% uptick.

Lastly, the saltine crackers category accrued $651.7 million in sales, with an 8.7% rise in sales, and Nabisco brought in $407.7 million of that, with 6.5% growth. Private-label saltine crackers had $163 million in sales, escalating by 23.8%, and Keebler brought in $39.97 million, with a decrease of 12.3%. Bakers Harvest is one to watch in this subcategory, with $872,000 in sales but a whopping 665.7% increase, and Nestle’s saltines brand brought in $496,500 in sales, but experienced 70.3% in growth.

Trends

“With the number of snacking occasions continuing to grow year over year and as consumers seek out everyday celebrations, we’ve found that experimenting with cracker pairings and flavors is a major trend that consumers are embracing,” says Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing, Kellanova.

Courtesy of Tempo Crackers

While bold and spicy flavors remain a popular focus within the category, shoppers also are looking for satisfying, ready-to-eat flavorful snacks that help curb their appetite between meals, she relates.

“Moreover, the need for a salty snack that fits everyday rituals and routines has risen among consumers as they look for a snack that provides a sense of comfort and routine,” Foose adds.

Kellanova has adapted to emerging consumer trends by exploring beyond the traditional flavor pairings and occasions, she notes.

“With the Club brand, we found that ‘Wine with Friends’ was a top passion among our target audience. We saw this as a unique opportunity to blend our audience's favorite duo into one bite with a first-ever collaboration with JaM Cellars, launching limited-edition Club x Butter Chardonnay Minis in August 2023,” she comments.

“We’ve also heard from our consumers that they are looking for snacks that help bridge the gap between meals, so we expanded our [Town House Minis] line with two new flavors this January: House Seasoned and Club Minis Parmesan Garlic. These bite-sized crackers were designed with this occasion in mind, as they provide a flavorful punch for an afternoon snack,” Foose explains.

Robert Holland, founder, Tempo Crackers, maker of cannabis crackers, says that elevated snack spreads are here to stay, as charcuterie becomes a staple in all seasons.

“We’ve seen an increase in demand for strong spice profiles—including truffle, chipotle, and vinegar—to match the strong flavor profiles that are becoming popular. Demand for cannabis-infused snacks has continued to increase year over year, particularly for low-calorie and high potency SKUs. We’ve seen that consumers frequently purchase multiple flavors to build out their snack cabinet,” he relates.

Tempo Crackers has brand ambassadors in dispensaries across California getting feedback from its customers on what they want to see next and what their favorite recipes are, Holland explains.

“Gluten-free, keto, and high protein snacks are taking off in stores and it’s a frequent option that our team receives requests for,” he notes.

Craig Lieberman, founder and president, 34 Degrees, says that he is starting to see consumers make charcuterie boards year-round.

“Historically, we would see a spike during the winter holiday months, but we are seeing across our sales and social channels that cheese boards are no longer just for a special occasion, but rather a staple for casual gatherings or even a solo dinner,” he shares.

“The cheese board layout has changed over the years, as well. Consumers want something more exciting than the average water cracker and are looking for a cracker base that has exciting flavor, form, and even shape,” Lieberman adds.

Along with charcuterie coming into the mainstream, Lieberman has noted a shift over the past few years for better-for-you products.

Courtesy of Dare Foods

“Consumers do not want to choose between products that have a superior nutritional profile or something that tastes great. At the end of the day, taste always wins and is what gets consumers to come back and repurchase,” he advises.

Kat Palange, category manager, U.S. marketing, Dare Foods, says that when it comes to consumers, she continues to see an uptick in snacking, and she’s seeing crackers at the forefront of this behavior trend.

“On top of this, consumers are looking for quality cracker ingredients and unique flavor profiles to add to their meals and spreads. This past year at La Panzanella, we made the shift to using 100% extra virgin olive oil in all of our Croccantini crackers, and the purchaser sentiments have been overwhelmingly positive,” she relates. “Along with snacking occasions growing, we’ve witnessed the rise of snacks as ‘edible accessories’ as the virality of recipe creation and hosting spread content continues to increase on social.”

“Consumer interests are ever evolving, which is why it’s important for us as brand managers to also continually learn and evolve. We regularly test new innovation ideas with consumers and we shop [stores]—not just the cracker aisle—to see what’s new and interesting, what’s got staying power, or what’s flamed out,” she adds. “We keep an eye on food and drink trends in general—on social, in store, in our own personal lives, and what our friends are bringing to parties. We also ensure we’re always grounding ourselves in our brand values, our history, and our vision for the future. In the end, it’s our role to synthesize all this data into what we believe is appropriate for our brand and valuable to the consumer.”

Palange also reports she’s noticed the increase in bolder/”out-of-the-box” flavor experimentation and seasonal LTOs over the past year.

Courtesy of Dare Foods

“We’re intrigued to see how the new Goldfish Crisps will perform in market and we’ll also keep an eye on Firehook’s Cinnamon and Spicy Sesame relaunches. For Raincoast Crisps, we offer seasonal items like Pumpkin Spice and Gingerbread Spiced Pear crackers for fall/winter. We’ll be investigating how those performed in depth and assessing if there’s perhaps new flavors we’d like to introduce in the coming years,” she advises.

Anish Sheth, CEO of Redbud Brands—owner of crackers brand Cheddies—says he continues to see gluten-free and grain-free play a big part in what's new and innovative in the better-for-you space.

“Better-for-you can mean a lot of things, and for us it means simple ingredients: real, fresh cheese, and nutritional density worth a premium. Interesting and unique flavors seem to be influencing all categories, and crackers are no exception. We've seen very positive feedback on our new Chili Lime flavor. The category seems to be growing the most in the snacking crackers space, where we feel like consumers are trading up from more conventional brands,” he relates. “We're also lucky to have a very talented chef with an extensive pedigree at Michelin starred restaurants that helps us create flavor profiles.”

“We like to think our protein claim is a big innovation in the category; our two-ounce bag has 12g of protein from cheese and dairy. For people looking to snack, but snack in a healthy way, it's a great benefit,” Sheth continues.

Ella Macks, founder and CEO, Ella’s Flats, says that consumer trends in the crackers category have evolved significantly in recent years, and the company has observed several key trends:

Ingredients: There is a growing demand for clean, natural ingredients and better-for-you options.

Flavors: Consumers are increasingly drawn to unique and exotic flavors, seeking variety beyond traditional options.

Nutrition profiles: Health-conscious consumers are looking for snacks that offer both taste and nutrition. Some key macro trends in the food market are plant-based, low-sugar, and high protein. Other trends include the desire for low-carb, high-fiber, and products that support gut health, balances blood sugar, and are without inflammatory oils.

Buying/consumption occasions: Consumers look for multiple options that work throughout the day.

Courtesy of Cheddies

“From the start we have been committed to making a product with only clean ingredients, and due to this, we naturally fit all diet types and lifestyles. While it’s important for us to pay close attention to evolving trends, our few ingredients allow our product to be a bit more timeless. We maintain our commitment to clean, natural ingredients, ensuring our products remain free from added sugars, oils, or processed components. This dedication resonates with health-conscious consumers,” Macks explains. “One notable innovation is the shift towards healthier and more nutritious options. This is evident in products like Ella's Flats, which are plant-based whole foods. This approach challenges traditional cracker offerings by prioritizing nutrition without sacrificing taste or texture.”

New products and what’s next

Palange says that Raincoast Crisps has just launched gluten-free almond flour crisps, which start with a base of almond, cassava, and tapioca flours, sprinkled in flax, pumpkin, sesame, and chia seeds, and mixed with fruits and herbs.

“We’re [also] growing distribution of our line of crispcotti crackers, [which are] made with a subtly sweet, denser dough with ingredients likes apple puree and brown sugar. They are available in pineapple and Thai basil, and peach and pecan flavors,” she adds.

Courtesy of Ella's Flats

Lieberman says that 34 Degrees recently launched its newest cracker line, Mates, which are gluten-free and made with real cheese. The line includes three flavor varieties: Original, Rosemary Garlic, and Caramelized Onion.

“They’re like a cheese board you can eat by the handful. 34 Degrees has been a staple in the specialty cracker set for over 15 years, and we are excited to expand our offerings into deli snacking,” he notes.

Holland says that Tempo Crackers recently launched its new high-potency, solventless Hash Cracker two-pack.

“The product offers a never-before-seen expansion from the compliant California savory edibles market. It's ideal for the high potency consumer and supports a custom, dose-controlled experience,” he mentions.

Each snack pack includes two 50mg crackers made with single strain solventless hash, containing a total of 100mg THC. The package comes with a simple dosage diagram, allowing each cracker to be broken into six equal triangles totaling 8.3 mgs per serving, Holland explains.

The infused crackers include naturally occurring terpenes in herbs and spices to create edible experiences. The terpene profiles were selected to compliment the dynamic flavors and ratios, giving the crackers a faster onset, with effects hitting in about 20-25 minutes, and a more targeted experience, the company notes.

“In 2024, we’re looking at opportunities to expand Tempo’s terpene-enhanced effect profiles outside of snacks with flavor-forward products in one of the core cannabis categories. While we don't have specifics to share yet, we’re currently partnering with our manufacturer, Punch Edibles & Extracts, to complete R&D on some new and exciting options—stay tuned,” Holland reveals.