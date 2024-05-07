Bobo’s, the Colorado-based snack brand that puts love at the center of everything, has launched its newest Oat Bite flavor: Strawberry Lemonade. Crafted with the a balance of lemon zest and strawberry filling, the Strawberry Lemonade Oat Bites will be available for purchase nationwide starting May 7.

Each Strawberry Lemonade Oat Bite is a fusion of flavors, encased in Bobo's signature whole grain rolled oats and made with real ingredients like strawberry puree, lemon oil, and sea salt.

“The Strawberry Lemonade Oat Bites capture the essence of summer in every bite, with tangy lemon and sweet strawberry flavors that fit in your pocket or lunch box," says Beryl Stafford, founder of Bobo’s.

The 30-count pack of Strawberry Lemonade Oat Bites are now available on eatbobos.com and Amazon, making them easily accessible for snack enthusiasts everywhere.

“Our latest launch captures the spirit of Bobo's in every bite. Bobo's is committed to delivering exceptional products that resonate with our customers while staying in tune with key industry trends,” says TJ McIntrye, CEO. “The Strawberry Lemonade Oat Bites offer a refreshing twist on snacking, perfectly balancing flavor and nutrition to meet the demands of today's consumers.”

Related: Bobo's introduces its take on the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich