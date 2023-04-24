Bobo’s (known for its oat bars, oat bites, and baked goods) has announced a new snack line: PB&J’s. The tasty and wholesome snacks are a reimagined, on-the-go and shelf-stable version of the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich loved by consumers young and old. Made with whole grain oats and available in two flavors, Grape Jam and Strawberry Jam, Bobo's new PB&Js offer a convenient and scrumptious companion for travel, work, school or play.

“People love being reminded of their youth, and for many the peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a cherished childhood staple,” says Beryl Stafford, founder of Bobo’s. “We’ve reimagined the traditional peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a shelf stable version without the prep or the mess and it’s easy to take anywhere. It’s a trip down memory lane that can keep up with today's busy lifestyles.”

Tapping into consumers’ nostalgic tastes, the new PB&J line is a nutritious twist on a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Each PB&J boasts jam filling encased in a peanut-buttery oat crust made with 17g of whole grain oats. The combination results in a taste and texture that elicits a familiar, yet entirely new peanut butter and jelly experience.

The new PB&J line is also gluten-free, vegan, soy-free and certified kosher, catering to various dietary needs and preferences. The new snacks are shelf-stable and individually wrapped, easily stored for convenient use for packed lunches, picnics, bike rides, hikes or quick bites on-the-go, at work or at home.

The announcement comes just one month after the debut of its new Dipp’d Bar line and two months after the announcement of its new Protein Bar line, as the company continues to show strong growth and momentum following its recent move to a brand new, wind powered facility in Loveland, CO in late 2022.

"It’s been an exciting few months for us and we’re particularly thrilled about this latest innovation,” says TJ Mcintyre, CEO at Bobo’s. “Shelf stable PB&J’s has always been a category in which we know we can thrive and it’s very rewarding to finally bring this entirely new line to market."