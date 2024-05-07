After years of calls and petitions, General Mills' Totino’s brand is entering the frozen breakfast aisle with the launch of Breakfast Snack Bites

Available in three flavors, Totino’s new Breakfast Snack Bites are ready in just two minutes so teens and parents can stay in bed until the last minute and pop them in the microwave for the ultimate warm, grab-and-go option. Flavors include:

Pork Shoulder Bacon & Cheese Scramble: The G.O.A.T. breakfast of pork shoulder bacon with cheesy flavor in Totino's crispy crust.

Sausage & Cheese Scramble: Bits of pork sausage and an explosion of cheesy flavor are wrapped in a golden crust that turns a classic breakfast into a poppable bite.

Cheesy Chorizo Scramble: Smoky chorizo crumbles and cheesy flavor come together in a hot bite-sized pocket.

“Totino’s is all about making every day epic and we’re bringing everything fans love about us to the morning. These bite-size pockets are the perfect poppable addition to breakfast – no utensils required," says Taylor Roseberry, brand experience manager, Totino’s.

The new Totino’s Breakfast Snack Bites are rolling out to select grocery stores now with expanded availability at Walmart and Kroger in the summer, for a suggested SRP of $7.19 per 40-count. The snacks should be in the frozen breakfast aisle, but select grocery stores will have them in the hot snacks frozen aisle with Totino’s Pizza Rolls.

