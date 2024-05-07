Using its expertise in yeast and spray-dried ingredients, Ohly, a global supplier of yeast extracts, yeast-based flavors, and culinary powders, has developed its new Neiva range of health products, which support immune health and overall wellbeing. These scientifically validated products provide formulators with tailored solutions for functional food, sports nutrition and dietary supplements.

Andreas Preisler, business development manager for Health at Ohly explains: “Given Ohly’s history of producing consistent, high-quality products and its demonstrated capacity for innovation, it was a natural progression to explore how Ohly’s fermentation, extraction, and drying technology could add value in the health and nutrition sector. Neiva is the result of this exploration. Under the Neiva brand, Ohly will create new and exciting health products that are easy to formulate, starting with yeast extracts and dried lipids.”

The NEIVA range of powdered ingredients are produced using Ohly’s state-of the-art drying technology to create a free-flowing ingredient with a narrow particle size distribution for convenience and versatility, as well as consistent flavor and texture.

Yeast beta-glucans, Neiva Glucan Max, and Neiva MCT Immune are the first products in the portfolio to launch this month, bringing benefits for immune function, cardiovascular health, and overall wellbeing.

For more information or samples, visit ohly.com/neiva.

Related: Ohly debuts carbon-neutral products, commits to net-zero operations by 2030