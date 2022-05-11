Company: Symrise

Website: www.symrise.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Symrise continues to develop its health expertise with the launch of a new range of aronia health actives. The range contains an aronia extract and aronia juice powder, both standardized in polyphenols and anthocyanins. The company has filed a patent application for the aronia extract, which has a unique polyphenols profile in addition to strong multiple cellular antioxidant effects. This range expands the diana food™ portfolio of health actives, which forms a part of the Taste, Nutrition. & Health segment.

Aronia (Aronia melanocarpa), also known as black chokeberry, contains a high concentration of potent antioxidants such as polyphenols, particularly anthocyanins. Plants produce these antioxidants to protect themselves from environmental stress. While few consumers know aronia, this little berry can be characterized as a superfruit and thus as a key component of the better-for-you health trend. Literature has well-documented the antioxidative properties of aronia. This relates specifically to cardiovascular health, metabolic health, and immune system support. Symrise has demonstrated the specific cellular antioxidative properties of the aronia extract on different cell types, including intestinal cells, using a novel cellular model.

Under the diana food portfolio brand of health actives, the aronia extract comes with a unique polyphenols profile: high total polyphenolic content, high proanthocyanins content, and a specific proanthocyanidins-to-anthocyanins ratio. The carrier-free, free-flowing aronia extract in powder form features a minimum of both fifty percent total polyphenols and ten percent anthocyanins. Suggested applications include capsules, tablets, powder sticks, nutritional shots, and supplement gummies. The spray-dried, soluble aronia juice powder features a minimum of both two percent total polyphenols and 0.2 percent anthocyanins. Applications for the juice powder include powder drinks, healthy beverages, snacks, and foods.

According to Nathalie Richer, global health business leader in the business unit naturals of Symrise Food & Beverage, “Early on, the team recognized aronia’s great potential for the food, beverage, and supplement segments. This small purple berry comes with a long history, as it was traditionally used by Native Americans. Today, we see aronia as a potent natural ingredient with almost limitless application opportunities. We’ve created some exciting concepts such as energy and immunity gummies. These include a unique combination of aronia polyphenols and natural vitamin C from acerola and thus contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system.”

The aronia extract and aronia juice powder products provide excellent examples of how Symrise delivers everyday health everywhere. Through its Taste, Nutrition, & Health segment, Symrise supports consumers in their pursuit of everyday good health. The company provides the functional food and beverage and dietary supplement markets with sustainable natural ingredients that provide verified benefits in key functionalities: gut health, immunity, cardiovascular health, brain health, mobility, urinary tract health, and beauty from within.