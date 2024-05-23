Hardee's has announced the addition of a new seasonal Blueberry Biscuit to the menu, available today through September 2, during breakfast hours only, while supplies last. The biscuits are loaded with blueberry flavor and topped with a drizzle of icing.

"The Blueberry Biscuit is the perfect addition to our fan-favorite biscuit offerings," says Hardee's Vice President of Brand Marketing Sarah Breymaier. "Biscuits remain a focal point of our breakfast menu and our limited-time biscuits, including Cinnamon 'N' Raisin Biscuits and Heart Shaped Biscuits, answered guests' call for an extra 'something special' to our menu. We look forward to guests trying the new Blueberry Biscuit and are eager to continue creating biscuit combinations with flavors and ingredients that our guests love."

Available in a single pack, two-pack, and a four-pack, guests can order Blueberry Biscuits during breakfast hours on the app or in-store.

