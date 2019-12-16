Smart Baking Company Banana Nut Smartmuf'n

Company: Smart Baking Company

Website: smartbakingco.com

Introduced: November 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $26.85 (3 boxes, 3 muffins each)

Product Snapshot: Smart Baking Company’s newest flavor of its popular Smartmuf’ns will take customers back to a time when there was excitement over the sweet smell of freshly baked banana bread wafting through the house.

The company today announced its newest flavor—Banana Nut Smartmuf’ns.

The product, akin to a muffin top, was introduced earlier this year. The Banana Nut Smartmuf’n features the decadent taste from childhood with just 113 calories.

“As we approach the coldest days of winter, we seek out comfort food. The Banana Nut Smartmuf’n gives us that experience without the guilt,” said chief marketing officer Joanne Walter. “This new flavor gives our customers a new healthy, delicious breakfast option around the holidays, perfect for a little me time.”

Banana Nut Smartmuf’ns are made from the company’s propriety blend of fiber that is gluten-free, keto-friendly and non-GMO. In addition to being low calorie, the product features 8 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber for a filling breakfast. Smartmuf’ns also come in chocolate chip and pumpkin spice flavors.

In addition to the Smartmuf’n line, Smart Baking Company offers Smartcakes, a 38-calorie snack cake, and Smartbuns, a 63-calorie sandwich bun. The nutritious products can be enjoyed any time of day, whether it is a Smartmuf’n for breakfast, a Smartbun sandwich during lunch or a Smartcake when it’s time to take a snack break in the afternoon.

Smart Baking Company products are available online at smartbakingco.com, through Amazon and at natural food retailers in the United States and Canada.

For more information, visit smartbakingco.com.