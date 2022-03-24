Company: Smart Baking Company

Website: http://smartbakingco.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $15.99 (6-pack), $29.99 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Calling all those shrewd ingredient checkers, strict keto devotees, and sharp wellness warriors—there’s a new snack in town and it is literally one smart cookie.

Smart Baking Company has announced its newest product line—the Smartcookie.

This soft, chewy chocolate chip cookie will transport snackers back to that fresh-from-the-oven, home-baked goodness of mom’s kitchen in their first bite—without any of the sugar, starch, or gluten.

“At Smart Baking Company, we always say that people shouldn’t have to choose between healthy and delicious,” said Joanne Walter, chief strategy officer. “We’re proud to provide snacks that make people feel good and ARE good, and we’re excited to add this new product to the Smart Baking Company family.”

The Smartcookie is a traditional chocolate chip cookie without any of the unhealthy ingredients. In fact, it is full of 9 grams of fiber and packed with 12 grams of protein per cookie. At just 156 calories, the large cookie will leave snackers satisfied.

It is also gluten-free, wheat-free, keto, and diabetic friendly and non-GMO. It contains 100 percent of the daily recommended value of Vitamin C. The Smartcookie is available in 6- and 12-packs, which retail for $15.99 and $29.99, respectively. The product is available exclusively on the company’s website, smartbakingco.com, and through Amazon.

The Smartcookie joins Smart Baking Company’s extensive lineup of healthy baked goods, including Smartcakes, a healthy snack cake; Smartbuns, a gluten-free sandwich bun; and Smartmuf’ns, a muffin-top-like grab-and-go breakfast option.

For more information about Smart Baking Company, visit smartbakingco.com.



