Company: Smart Baking Company

Website: smartbakingco.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.95

Product Snapshot: Smart Baking Company’s gluten-free bakers have always been mad scientists in the kitchen, breaking the code on healthy baking with satisfying products that are also healthy. But now they’ve gone coco-nutty.

Smart Baking Company has announced the release of the newest flavor of its healthy breakfast: the Toasted Coconut Smartmuf’n.

The product features real shreds of coconut baked throughout, topped with coconut toasted to golden perfection. It’s meant to transport snackers to a tropical state of mind, just in time for the height of summer.

The Toasted Coconut Smartmuf’n is only 113 calories with 13 grams of fiber and 8 grams of protein. Like all Smart Baking Company products, it is zero net carbs, gluten-free, keto- and diabetic-friendly, and non-GMO.

“Our fans have been clamoring for a new flavor of Smartmuf’ns, and we’re more than happy to deliver,” said Dave Heuvel, Smart Baking Company’s co-founder and executive vice president of sales and marketing. “This is one of our favorite creations around the office, and we think fans will agree.”

Smartmuf’ns, which are similar to a muffin top, also come in Banana Nut, Chocolate Chip, and Apple Cinnamon. Toasted Coconut is a limited-edition flavor, joining the seasonal Pumpkin Spice variety.

In addition to Smartmuf’ns, Smart Baking Company offers gluten-free sandwich buns, Smartbuns, and healthy snack cakes, Smartcakes.

Smart Baking Company products are available online at smartbakingco.com, through Amazon and at natural food retailers in the United States and Canada.

For more information, visit smartbakingco.com.