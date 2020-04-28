Smart Baking Company debuts new Smartmuf'n flavor to support immune health

Company: Smart Baking Company

Website: smartbakingco.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.95 (3-pack)

Product Snapshot: This summer, Smart Baking Company’s newest flavor of Smartmuf’ns will transport people everywhere to an all-American picnic. The company, which broke the code on healthy baking, is proud to introduce the Apple Cinnamon Smartmuf’n.

The new limited-edition flavor joins Smart Baking Company’s lineup of low-calorie baked goods. It offers just 94 calories, and like all Smart Baking Company products, is gluten-free, keto friendly and non-GMO.

It is also the first Smart Baking Company product to be infused with elderberry, offering customers additional health benefits. Elderberry is a superfruit packed with antioxidants that is known for boosting the immune system.

“We’re excited to introduce customers to this delicious new flavor, which delivers the sweetness of apple and the warmth of cinnamon,” said Dave Heuvel, vice president of sales and marketing. “But we’re even more excited to give them more health benefits in every package through the infusion of elderberry.”

Apple Cinnamon Smartmuf’ns, which are similar to a muffin top, are made from a proprietary blend of fiber and provide a great source of vitamins and minerals. They offer 10 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber.

Smartmuf’ns are Smart Baking Company’s newest product, released last year. They come in a variety of flavors, including seasonal varieties. The company also offers a 63-calorie sandwich bun, Smartbuns, and a 38-calorie snack cake, Smartcakes—giving customers healthy and delicious choices at every meal.

Smart Baking Company products are available online at smartbakingco.com, through Amazon and at natural food retailers in the United States and Canada.

For more information, visit smartbakingco.com.