The Austin Company welcomes David W. Watson, snack and baking expert, to the team

The Austin Company (www.theaustin.com) is proud to announce and welcome David W. Watson as its baking and snack engineering SME.

Mr. Watson brings to Austin over 37 years in the food industry, having begun his career as a project engineer at Pepperidge Farm. Most recently, Mr. Watson served as vice president, Engineering-International, Pepperidge Farm and Packaging Systems at Campbell Soup Company.

"Dave has been part of our family for many years as a client in his prior role as vice president engineering at Campbell Soup Company," stated Brandon Davis, vice president and general manager of Austin's Eastern Operations. "We are overjoyed to have him join our family, now as a team member bringing deep process and operations skills, as well as the owner's perspective to our work."

Mr. Watson earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University and his MBA at Saint Joseph's University. He has served on the American Society of Baking (ASB) Executive Committee, the Bakery Equipment Manufacturers Association (BEMA) BIF Committee, the American Baker's Association (ABA), and is currently on committees for the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE).

"I have known Dave for a long time, and The Austin Company is fortunate to have him join our team," said company president Mike Pierce. "His breadth of experience in the baking industry will position us to better serve our existing—and future—clients in this market."