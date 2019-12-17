Nuts & Trail MixesSnack Products

Oregon Orchard seasoned hazelnuts

December 17, 2019
KEYWORDS Hazelnuts / Oregon Orchard
Company: Oregon Orchard

Websitewww.oregonorchard.com

Introduced: November 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.49-$7.99

Product Snapshot: Oregon Orchard recently released a line of seasoned hazelnuts.

These bold flavors include Sweet & Spicy Barbecue, Rosemary, Cinnamon Sugar, Himalayan Salt and Southwest Chili Pepper.

Hazelnut Growers of Oregon rapidly shells, steam pasteurizes then roasts their Oregon Orchard nuts prior to tumbling them with the flavors.

Oregon Orchard’s line of savory-seasoned hazelnuts are packed in 8 oz., resealable stand up gusseted pouches to preserve their fresh from the orchard flavor.

