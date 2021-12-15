Company: Oregon Orchard

Website: www.oregonorchard.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $14.99-$24.99

Product Snapshot: Oregon Orchard’s new limited-edition holiday collection offers a hazelnut twist on four classic seasonal flavors: eggnog, gingerbread, pumpkin spice, and peppermint. Packaging options include a 16-ounce tin and 16-ounce gift box featuring all four flavors (SRP $24.99), as well as 8-ounce boxes offering two different flavor pairings (SRP $14.99)

Each flavor dusts a decadent white candy creme coating surrounding a crunchy roasted hazelnut center. Oregon Orchard hazelnuts are sustainably grown in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, where temperate ocean, mountain, and river climates meet with rich volcanic soils to create prime hazelnut-growing country. These single origin nuts are produced and processed by Hazelnut Growers of Oregon, a farmer-owned cooperative with more than 180 growers committed to strengthening agriculture and rural lifestyles.



