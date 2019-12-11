Company: Frostkrone Group

Website: ritestuff.com

Introduced: December 2019

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: Rite Stuff Foods Inc., Jerome, Idaho, showcased its line of frozen potato snacks.

"When we develop new products, we set ourselves no limits whatsoever, whether it's regarding the raw materials and ingredients or the ideas themselves. In this way we remain open to everything and totally creative," says Frédéric Dervieux, chief executive officer of the Frostkrone Group, the Germany-based parent company.

From dainty specialities made of Tunisian-style brick dough to potato snacks and gourmet pizza pockets, these products are perfect for oven and microwave.