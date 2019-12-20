Company: Pepperidge Farm

Website: www.pepperidgefarm.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49

Product Snapshot: Goldfish recently introduced two kid-friendly lavors: Cheesy Tomato and Sweet Carrot.

Cheesy Tomato is made with 1/3 serving of tomatoes with color from tomato, beet juice concentrate, and annatto. It's baked with 100% real cheddar cheese, and made with colors sourced from plants. It also does not have any artificial flavors or preservatives.

Sweet Carrot is made with 1/3 serving of veggies with color from carrot and paprika extract. It's an excellent source of Vitamin A, and has no artificial flavors of preservatives.

Starting January 2020, Goldfish Veggie Crackers will be available on shelves at select grocers like Kroger and will roll out nationwide at Publix in March 2020 at an SRP of $2.49.