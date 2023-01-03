Back by popular demand, Pepperidge Farm's Goldfish brand and Frank's RedHot are re-introducing Limited-Edition Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers. This is the first time that Goldfish has ever brought back a limited-edition product.

Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers feature the classic hot sauce, including notes of vinegar for tang and a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers for a blend of flavor and heat.

Starting now, Limited-Edition Goldfish Frank's RedHot are available for a limited time on-shelves nationwide at an SRP of $3.39 and for purchase on the Goldfish direct-to-consumer website, while supplies last.

Over the past two years, Goldfish has rolled out four limited-edition offerings of Goldfish crackers: Frank’s RedHot, Jalapeño Popper, OLD BAY, and Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice. In 2023, the brand is bringing back consumers' most loved limited-edition flavors, timed to be available for special snacking occasions.