Utz Quality Foods completes merger with Kitchen Cooked

Utz Quality Foods, LLC has announced that it has completed the merger with Kitchen Cooked Inc. The acquisition includes the Kitchen Cooked snack food brand, direct store delivery (aka DSD) operations and its manufacturing operations.

The Kitchen Cooked snack food brand brings with it a range of fan-favorite potato chips, Kettle Kurls, Kettle Pops, popcorn, pretzels and more.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to add this important snack food brand and set of capabilities to our portfolio." said Dylan Lissette, chief executive officer, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. "Since the 1930’s, Kitchen Cooked brings a strong consumer following and unique craft heritage in its core markets. Their distribution and manufacturing capabilities, along with their customer relationships, enhance our ability to grow our Utz brand portfolio further west."

"We are excited to partner with Utz and believe that this is a great way for the two organizations to come together to create an even stronger manufacturing and distribution network throughout Illinois and Eastern Iowa. Utz and Kitchen Cooked have almost a century each of experience in bringing great tasting snacks to our communities, and we believe this transaction only strengthens our ability to do so going forward.” said Paul Blackhurst, Vice President, Kitchen Cooked Inc.

Utz Quality Foods produces a full line of snack foods which are available in a wide range of flavors and come in convenient on-the-go and take-home sizes, available in leading retailers across the U.S. or are available online at www.utzsnacks.com.