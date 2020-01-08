Life's Grape launches new peanut butter dipped vine-dried grapes

Company: Life's Grape

Website: https://lifesgrape.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99 (10-oz. resealable packs) or $14.99 (twelve 0.8 oz. snack packs)

Product Snapshot: Life’s Grape, a family-owned, California-grown business, announced the launch of their Peanut Butter Dipped Vine-Dried Grapes. This innovative treat is joining their collection of delicious handcrafted snacks and is reminiscent of the classic American Peanut Butter and Jelly sandwich we all know and love.

Life’s Grape’s new bite-sized treat consists of their signature Selma Pete vine-dried grapes dipped into a rich coating of rich and creamy peanut butter. Available in 0.8-oz. snack packs and 10-oz. resealable pouches, this snack is made with 100 percent real fruit and is Kosher, Gluten-Free, Sulfur- Free and low in sodium. When it comes to counting calories, the Peanut Butter Dipped Vine-Dried Grapes are less than your traditional peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Each snack pack is 110 calories per serving and the resealable pouches are 140 calories per serving.

“People always tell us how much they love our Dark Chocolate Vine-Dried Grapes, so we were very excited when we came up with this innovation to add to our lineup of vine-dried grape snacks,” said Courtney Gillespie, president and COO of Life’s Grape®. “We know that this twist on the classic PB & J Sandwich will soon become a new favorite for both adults and kids!”

Life’s Grape’s Peanut Butter Dipped Vine-Dried Grapes are $9.99 for their 10 oz. resealable packs or $14.99 for a box of 12-0.8 oz snack packs. The new line can be found on www.lifesgrape.com and www.amazon.com. For more information on Life’s Grape and their full line, please visit www.lifesgrape.com.