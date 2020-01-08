Baskin-Robbins customized NFL team cakes

Company: Baskin-Robbins

Website: www.baskinrobbins.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $47-$50

Product Snapshot: For football fans, Baskin-Robbins is proud to offer ice cream cakes that can be customized with any of the 32 NFL team logos. Perfect for a playoff party, guests can now proudly show off their team spirit, whether the hometown team is making a playoff run or wrapping up the season. Guests can plan ahead by ordering online at order.baskinrobbins.com or on the Baskin-Robbins mobile app.

