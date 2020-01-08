Lay's Cheddar Jalapeno, Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar, and Kettle Cooked Flamin' Hot chips
January 8, 2020
Company: Frito-Lay
Website: www.fritolay.com
Date Introduced: January 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$4.29
Product Snapshot: Lay’s is (literally) spicing up the new year with not one, but three new flavors hitting shelves in January.
- Lay’s Cheddar Jalapeño: Sharp cheddar gets a warm kick of jalapeño that lingers through every crispy crunch. (9.75 oz. – $4.29; 7.75 oz. – $3.79; 2.75 oz. – $1.89)
- Lay’s Poppables Sea Salt & Vinegar: Zap your tongue with the tasty tang of vinegar, balanced by the delightfully airy and crispy texture of Lay’s Poppables. (5 oz. – $3.79)
- Lay’s Kettle Cooked Flamin’ Hot: The fiery chili pepper flavor packs an unforgettable punch. (8 oz. – $3.49; 2.5oz – $1.89)