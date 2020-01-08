Doritos Flamin' Hot Limon and Cool Ranch chips

Company: PepsiCo

Website: www.doritos.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89 (2.75 oz. bag) and $4.29 (9.75 oz. bag)

Product Snapshot: Calling on all fans of Flamin’ Hot and Cool Ranch flavors, Doritos, one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division, is taking these fan favorites up a notch. Kicking off the New Year, Doritos is introducing new Flamin’ Hot Limon and an enhanced Cool Ranch packed with the same great taste but even more flavor that’s on another level.

Both available nationwide starting now, Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limon introduces fans to a new Flamin’ Hot experience, bringing the same signature heat but with a tangy twist, while Doritos Cool Ranch brings fans into a new era of cool with even more Cool Ranch flavor.

“Doritos is known for making bold, innovative moves—whether it’s new movie partnerships, e-sports tournaments, an ad without logos, and of course new flavors,” said Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "The release of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limon and the revamped Doritos Cool Ranch are two entirely new ways for fans to enjoy our beloved legacy flavors.”

Flamin' Hot Limon is Doritos' latest foray into the hot and spicy food category, one of the fastest-growing segments in the food industry, on the heels of last year’s release of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho—which became an instant hit with Doritos fans nationwide. Now, Doritos is intensifying the Flamin’ Hot flavor with zesty lime in its latest innovation.

Cool Ranch has been one of the most popular Doritos flavors for decades, and the iconic blue bag is a staple snack featured in chip fans’ pantries around the world. The new Doritos Cool Ranch is now packed with even more of the same Cool Ranch flavor that is sure to get fans falling deeper in love with this classic flavor.

Doritos Flamin' Hot Limon and Doritos Cool Ranch are both available now in 9.75 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $4.29 and 2.75oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $1.89. For more information, please visit Doritos.com.