Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.doritos.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$4.29

Product Snapshot: As summer is coming to an end, Doritos is going out with a bang! Doritos Dinamita Flamin’ Hot Queso Flavored Tortilla Chips are exploding onto the scene and bringing fans a new and exciting flavor adventure like never before.

For the first time ever, the Dinamita shape meets Flamin’ Hot flavors. In typical Doritos fashion, the new flavor introduces a bold tasting experience of queso with the Flamin’ Hot kick consumers can’t get enough of.

The tortilla chips will be available for a limited time starting on August 23, 2021, and will retail for $1.99 (4.0 oz. bag), $2.99 (9.25 oz.), and $4.29 (10.75 oz.).

This product launch falls on the heels of several bold flavor innovations from Doritos in 2021, including the launch of Doritos Tangy Ranch and relaunch of Doritos Tangy Pickle in July 2021.



