Company: Chef's Cut Real Jerky Co.

Website: chefscutrealjerky.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: Chef’s Cut Zero Sugar Meat Stick is made with a chef-crafted blend of 100 percent beef and pork and other high-quality ingredients, without the high sugar content that most protein snacks have. This protein-packed (8g per stick), portable snack is keto and paleo-friendly, certified gluten-free, and contains no nitrites/nitrates. The Zero Sugar Meat Stick retails $1.99/ and is available at Safeway, Fred Meyer, Ralph’s and QFC as well as the Chef’s Cut website.