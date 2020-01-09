Meat SnacksSnack ProductsOther SnacksNew Snack and Bakery Products

Chef's Cut Zero Sugar Meat Stick

Chefs Cut Zero Sugar Meat Stick
January 9, 2020
KEYWORDS Chef's Cut Real Jerky
Reprints
No Comments

Company: Chef's Cut Real Jerky Co.

Websitechefscutrealjerky.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99

Product Snapshot: Chef’s Cut Zero Sugar Meat Stick is made with a chef-crafted blend of 100 percent beef and pork and other high-quality ingredients, without the high sugar content that most protein snacks have. This protein-packed (8g per stick), portable snack is keto and paleo-friendly, certified gluten-free, and contains no nitrites/nitrates. The Zero Sugar Meat Stick retails $1.99/ and is available at Safeway, Fred Meyer, Ralph’s and QFC as well as the Chef’s Cut website.

subscribe to sfwb

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.