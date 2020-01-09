Chef's Cut Zero Sugar Meat Stick
January 9, 2020
No Comments
Company: Chef's Cut Real Jerky Co.
Website: chefscutrealjerky.com
Introduced: January 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.99
Product Snapshot: Chef’s Cut Zero Sugar Meat Stick is made with a chef-crafted blend of 100 percent beef and pork and other high-quality ingredients, without the high sugar content that most protein snacks have. This protein-packed (8g per stick), portable snack is keto and paleo-friendly, certified gluten-free, and contains no nitrites/nitrates. The Zero Sugar Meat Stick retails $1.99/ and is available at Safeway, Fred Meyer, Ralph’s and QFC as well as the Chef’s Cut website.