Hinds-Bock promotes Derek Pagenkopf to president

Derek Pagenkopf has been promoted to the role of president for Hinds-Bock Corporation. Located in Bothell, WA, Hinds-Bock is a world leader for industrial grade bakery and food processing equipment. They specialize in the design, manufacture and selling of filling, depositing, decorating and pumping equipment.

This is after the announcement that Gary Hinds would be retiring in January 2020. “I trust my family business in the hands of Derek and the Middleby Corporation,” says Hinds, “I know our company will continue to thrive in the coming years.”

Mr. Pagenkopf joined Hinds-Bock in 1997 working through the ranks from mechanical engineer to controls engineer, director of engineering and his most recent position as VP of operations. He graduated from Seattle University in 1994 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Hinds-Bock was acquired by the Middleby Corporation 2 years ago.

"We want to thank Gary Hinds for leading the company to its present position and we are looking forward to working with Mr. Pagenkopf's and his senior management team's leadership," says Mark Salman, president of Middleby Bakery,

"He will focus on industry innovations, a priority for both Hinds-Bock and Middleby."