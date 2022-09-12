Daiya, pioneer of the plant-based food movement, has launched the first-ever plant-based and allergen-friendly flatbread. Inspired by an Italian trattoria experience, Daiya's newest plant-based innovation line features its Cutting Board Cheeze Shreds on top of a thin gluten-free crust. The flavors include:

Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, & Fig — Hearty, rich mushrooms and caramelized onions plus sweet fig and kale, topped with a creamy garlic sauce and Daiya's mozza and feta-style cheeze.

Meatless Italian Sausage Style Crumbles, Roasted Pepper, & Kale — Meatless Italian sausage style crumbles, sweet and smoky roasted yellow peppers, leafy green kale, and parmesan and feta-style cheeze.

Tomato, Sunflower Seed Pesto, & Arugula — Dairy-free, nut-free sunflower seed pesto paired with tomatoes, red onion, arugula, and a blend of parmesan-style shreds.

"At Daiya, our longstanding tradition of breakthrough plant-based discoveries continues with our first-to-market flatbreads," says Dan Hua, vice president of marketing. "We know that consumers are often still choosing to cook at home, versus eating out, as a result of the pandemic, and so we wanted to ensure they had the option for both a quick and convenient flatbread that was both plant-based and allergen-friendly."

The plant-based food industry has seen monumental success over the past few years, growing 6.2% in 2021 alone: bringing the total plant-based market value to an all-time high of $7.4 billion. The seemingly permanent shift of consumers towards plant-based alternatives places expectations on leading brands to not only provide alternatives, but an array of choices on shelf. Daiya's launch of Flatbreads does just that, following hot on the heels of the launch of its Grilling Cheeze Block and Feta Style Block earlier this year.

The Daiya Flatbreads can be found within frozen aisles now at Stop & Shop, Giant, Price Chopper, Whole Foods, and New Seasons Market, with a suggested retail price of $6.99.