Tastykake spring seasonal treats
April 14, 2020
Company: Flowers Foods
Website: www.tastykake.com
Introduced: April 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$4.49
Product Snapshot: Tastykake recently released its spring seasonal lineup of treats, which are available for a limited time through May.
- Lemon Mini Donuts —These treats feature a lemon-flavored cake doughnut, dusted with a powdered sugar coating. Available in both single serve (SRP: $1.89) and multipack bags (SRP: $2.99).
- Peach Cobbler Mini Donuts — These special edition doughnuts capture the taste of peach cobbler in a peach-flavored doughnut covered in a sweet cobbler crumble. Available in both single serve (SRP: $1.89) and multipack bags (SRP: $2.99)
- Blueberry Sweet Rolls — Just in time for spring, Tastykake’s sweet rolls are now available packed with blueberry flavor. Available in multipacks of 6, with a SRP of $2.99.
- Strawberries & Creme Glazed Pie — Made with real fruit, these pies feature a glazed crust and a strawberries and créme flavored pie filling. Available in single serve pies, with a SRP of $1.89.
- Lemon Juniors — A seasonal flavor of the classic Juniors, these treats feature the classic layer cake, filled with sweet, tart lemony frosting. Available in multipacks of four for a SRP of $4.49, as well as single-serve (SRP: $1.89).
