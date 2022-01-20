Company: Flowers Foods

Website: www.tastykake.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89

Product Snapshot: Tastykake has released its limited-time Valentine's Day product, Mini Donuts.

Tastykake’s limited-time Valentine’s Day products are the perfect seasonal snacking solution, or a special sweet treat for a loved one. The fan favorite mini doughnuts are covered in three different coatings (Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Frosted, & Crunch) wrapped in special edition Valentine’s Day packaging. Available in single-serve with an SRP of $1.89.