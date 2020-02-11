Spinato's Fine Foods expands line of broccoli crust pizzas

Company: Spinato's

Website: spinatos.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99

Product Snapshot: Spinato’s Fine Foods, the family-owned and operated company behind the first nationally distributed line of broccoli crust frozen pizza, is pleased to introduce two new flavors to the line—Uncured Pepperoni, an all-time classic, and Get Meaty, a meat-packed pizza for meat lovers.

Like all of Spinato’s Broccoli Crust Pizzas, these two new flavors are certified and naturally gluten-free and comprised of only the best ingredients such as rBST-free cheese, nitrate-free and nitrite-free pepperoni, and Spinato’s famous sauce featuring herbs and vine-ripened tomatoes from local farms. Thanks to an innovative approach, Spinato’s is revitalizing the vegetable-based and gluten-free pizza category with flavor and novelty. Now Spinato’s fans can enjoy even more variety with a total of six flavors to choose from.

“We’re committed to “growing good” so we created our Broccoli Crust Pizzas to fill a void that we were seeing within the category,” explained Anthony Spinato, co-founder & president of Spinato’s Fine Foods. “Consumers were burnt out on cauliflower-based products while gluten-free pizzas skimped on flavor and over-delivered on unhealthful ingredients. Knowing that the taste and nutritional benefits of broccoli far outweighs that of cauliflower, we decided to create a Broccoli Crust Pizza that would rival not only healthy pizza, but the entire frozen pizza category—and we succeeded.”

Providing a modern approach to pizza, Spinato’s Broccoli Crust Pizzas are also a protein-lover’s paradise. The Uncured Pepperoni is packed with 9 grams of protein and is also a rich source of calcium, potassium and iron with only 240 calories per serving. Spinato’s Get Meaty Broccoli Crust Pizza contains 10 grams of protein per serving and is topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and oregano. This item is also on the menus of the Spinato family’s five Phoenix-based pizzerias.

Spinato’s 10” Broccoli Crust Pizzas can be found in the freezer aisle of grocery stores nationwide for an MSRP of $8.99. For more information about Spinato’s, or to learn where Spinato’s products are sold near you, please visit www.spinatos.com.