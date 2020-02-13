Ardent Mills to acquire Andean Naturals' quinoa operations

Ardent Mills has announced their intention to further invest in specialty grain capabilities and The Annex by Ardent Mills (The Annex) by purchasing Andean Naturals, Inc.’s quinoa sourcing, cleaning and packaging operation in Yuba City, California. The purchase is expected to be finalized in mid-February 2020.

“Our industry is rapidly changing as consumers’ appetite for variety in their diets continues to increase,” said Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills. “As a result, we are making proactive investments in The Annex to meet consumer demand for high-quality, nutritious grains and other sources of plant-based ingredients. With this acquisition, we will be able to offer a complete solution for quinoa and other gluten-free ingredients.”

Yuba City will be Ardent Mills’ first gluten-free sourcing and cleaning facility with the ability to expand to additional grains. This important milestone for The Annex comes shortly after the acquisition of an organic grain elevator in Klamath Falls, Oregon, the Colorado Quinoa™ exclusivity partnership, as well as the Denver RiNo investment to clean and pack specialty grains.

“In The Annex, we are proud to offer ingredients from passionate, knowledgeable farmers, and this purchase continues that tradition,” added Shrene White, General Manager of The Annex. “This company is a longtime leader in quinoa sourcing, cleaning and packing in North America with extensive industry knowledge, grower relationships and a fantastic reputation. This acquisition further supports our commitment to what’s next in grain and plant-based innovation.”

Andean Naturals, Inc. president and Founder Sergio Nunez de Arco will join Ardent Mills.

“For Andean Naturals, this mutually beneficial acquisition is the natural progression of our mission to share quinoa with the world. While we’ve built expertise in quinoa sourcing and connections to South American farmers, Ardent Mills brings milling and technical expertise, access to markets and the ability to scale quickly with a sustainable approach,” said Nunez de Arco. “Our team is excited to be a part of Ardent Mills, offering a similar values-based culture and solid vision for growth.”