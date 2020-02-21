Barry Callebaut opens world's first 3D Printing Studio to craft unseen chocolate experiences

The Barry Callebaut Group has announced the launch of the world’s first personalized 3D printed chocolate at scale, through its global decoration brand Mona Lisa.

Mona Lisa is the first brand to launch personalized 3D printed chocolate at scale, made from Belgian chocolate. The move revolutionizes the world of chocolate craft by combining industry-leading production technology, bespoke design and Barry Callebaut’s chocolate expertise—allowing chefs to craft their own unique creations and reproduce them rapidly and affordably, no matter how intricate or specific the design.

Through the new Mona Lisa 3D Studio, chefs now have a world of new creative tools at their disposal. For the launch event, Mona Lisa teamed up with Jordi Roca—one of the world’s most creative pastry chefs—to help him unleash his creativity through a unique 3D piece made out of chocolate. His latest creation ‘Flor de Cacao’ represents a cocoa bean that opens up like a cacao flower through contact with hot chocolate sauce.

The Mona Lisa 3D Studio is equipped with innovative precision technology capable of printing thousands of pieces at a time while retaining a bespoke hand-made appearance. Chefs and customers can personalize a chocolate decoration with their own unique design, shape and size preferences, before a team of designers transform the product into a digital 3D prototype with samples. Once the prototype is approved, the final product can be quickly reproduced at scale. The creations can be used for desserts, confectionery, hot drinks and pastries. This service will be first available to chefs and hotels, coffee chains and restaurant establishments in specific European countries. The first customer of the Mona Lisa 3D Studio is Van der Valk, a leading hotel chain in the Netherlands.

Millennials and centennials want to celebrate life with new experiences and stories. In this context, food aesthetics are increasingly important. A recent Barry Callebaut research study showed that 70 percent of consumers want to try new and exciting chocolate experiences—and 6 out of 10 want to share it on social media. 3D printing is addressing consumer desires by pushing the boundaries of what’s possible aesthetically. With the new technology, chefs can develop unseen and unique creations and expand their craftsmanship while working with Belgian chocolate.