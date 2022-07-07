Food industry veteran Phillip Payton has been named president of Rexfab’s U.S. operations, which are located in Kennesaw, Georgia. Payton’s addition to the Rexfab team further strengthens the company’s presence in the United States. In September 2021, James Bonatakis was hired as the company’s first U.S.-based employee, serving as sales manager.

“Phillip will play an integral role in the future growth of Rexfab, anchoring our operations in the United States and allowing us to better serve our customers,” Pierre Meunier, Rexfab’s president said. “Rexfab has always partnered with U.S. bakeries, we’re just now better able to serve them with a growing U.S.-based team.”

As president of Rexfab’s U.S. operations, Payton will oversee the company’s U.S.-based sales, manufacturing, project management, and service functions. Payton has extensive food industry and steel fabrication experience, giving him unique insight into the needs of commercial bakeries and food processors, as well as the construction of automated manufacturing systems.

Payton’s experience consists of more than 20 years of engineering and management in both the capital equipment and food processing industries. Most recently he served as the director of sales for Woods Fabrication.

“Rexfab has a unique vision in the baking industry and ambitious plans for growth throughout North America” Payton said. “I’m excited to be joining the Rexfab family at such a dynamic time in the company’s growth. I look forward to establishing a full-service facility in the United States to complement our outstanding manufacturing operations in Canada.”