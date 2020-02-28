tna robag 3 packaging series

Company: tna

Website: www.tnasolutions.com

Equipment Snapshot: tna will showcase its range of integrated, start-to-finish food processing and packaging solutions for the snack industry at this year’s SNAXPO—including the newest addition to the tna robag 3 packaging portfolio, the tna robag 3e. Visitors are also invited to experience live demonstrations of the tna intelli-flav OMS 5.1 on-machine seasoning system, the tna roflo HM 3 horizontal motion and tna roflo VM 3 vibratory motion conveyors—suitable for a range of snack applications, from potato chips and pellets, to french fries.

The most advanced vertical form fill and seal (VFFS) system in the world, the new tna robag 3e will take centre stage at the first SNAXPO event of the new decade. With fully integrated real-time communication software and smart diagnostics, the system takes control sophistication to an unprecedented level.

“The food packaging industry is evolving at a rapid pace, with manufacturers finding themselves under ever-increasing pressure to improve the operational efficiency of their packaging processes,” comments Steven Wolfe, general manager at tna North America. “In an industry where the real and virtual worlds are increasingly converging, digital control systems must become more sophisticated to deliver the levels of automation and performance expected — from a single piece of equipment to entire production lines.”

As the most comprehensive event devoted exclusively to the international snack industry, SNAXPO is an important show for tna to discuss its end-to-end snack capabilities for potato chips, french fries, extrusions and pellets—from the latest flexible on-machine seasoning systems and conveyors to packaging solutions.

“The savory snack market is growing worldwide, driven by a variety of consumer trends including ‘health and well-being’ and ‘exotic flavour variations’. This presents an array of opportunities for brand owners to capitalize on the growing demand for savory snacks. The challenge for producers, however, lies in the ability to switch efficiently between multiple product types, while keeping up production quotas,” adds Teri Johnson, divisional sales manager, tna North America.

Attendees can visit the tna stand to find out how the tna intelli-flav OMS 5.1 system offers the ultimate in flexibility for quick flavor changes and easy recipe alterations, while enabling a precise ingredient application to meet strict guidelines for health product claims. They can also discover how the tna rolfo series incorporates ‘switcheroo’ and erector technologies to handle multiple products on a single line, as well as how tna robag aids fast and accurate product transfers to maximise packaging speed and throughput.

To learn more about tna’s start-to-finish snack processing and packaging solutions, visit tna’s expert team at stand 701 at SNAXPO 2020 or contact info@tnasolutions.com.