REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP Butternut Squash Tortilla Chips and Squash Stalks

Company: REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP

Website: www.fromthegroundupsnacks.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP, Snacks with a Plant-Based Twist, will debut a bright and bold new look and three new butternut squash-based snacks at the Natural Products Expo West on March 4-7, 2020 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA at Booth #N929 (North Hall).

The REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP refresh is designed to elevate the look to appeal to a broad consumer audience, while continuing to captivate brand loyalists, who have driven the explosive growth. The design increases shelf presence with a more modern look featuring brighter colors, bold print and easy-to-read veggie and nutritional call outs. The logo received a makeover to prominently reinforce the brand name. The new look also brings to life the spirit of “MORE is MORE” with beautiful vegetable imagery, and fun product graphics taking center stage to celebrate the bounty of veggie goodness in each pack.

"We have grown-up and evolved our brand since launching less than two years ago and the new visual identity reflects what consumers have been telling us,” said Deb Holt, CMO of REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP. ”The enhanced look embodies our commitment to inspire all snack lovers to live healthier and snack happier. We are ‘Keepin’ It Real,’ from the ground up—literally—and use the best ingredients that nature has to offer in our deliciously crunchy, plant-based snacks,” she continued.

REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP is also releasing three new butternut squash-based product offerings, to join its cauliflower counterparts, with more flavor, more crunch, more veggies and more bites per serving #SquashGoals:

Butternut Squash Tortilla Chips: We use an array of spices as our secret weapon ingredients to enhance the butternut flavor of our chips. Each lightly salted bite brings out the sweet nutty flavor of butternut squash leaving you to crave more. Available in Sea Salt. $3.99 SRP (4.5oz)

Butternut Squash Stalks (Puffed Snack): Butternut Squash stalks are light with an irresistible crunch bringing a whole new twist on puffed snacks. Can’t decide if you like your squash salty or sweet? Don’t worry we have both. Available in Sea Salt and Cinnamon. $3.99 SRP (4.5oz)

“Extending Butternut Squash to Tortilla Chips and Puffed Snacks, or as we call them ‘Stalks,’ was a natural addition to our plant-based snack offerings,“ said Aaron Greenwald, President of REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP. “Our consumers and trade partners asked for more veggies and we are giving it to them—eating right doesn’t need to be full of tradeoffs,” he continued.

REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP, powered by start-up veterans and co-founders of Halen Brands, Jason Cohen and Leigh Feuerstein, was launched in 2018 with a line of snacks, made with real cauliflower, that included Crackers and Pretzels. In the first two years of distribution the REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP brand has reached over 20,000 doors of distribution and received overwhelming acceptance from snack lovers nationwide. In 2019, under the leadership of President Aaron Greenwald and COO Vincent James, the brand expanded the cauliflower-based line to offer Stalks (Puffed Snacks) and Tortilla Chips. The line of snacks, made with real butternut squash, was also introduced and included Pretzels and Crackers.

“Snackers today want to feel good about their own choices and what they give their loved ones,” said Jason Cohen, co-CEO of Halen Brands. “We have been able to rethink your favorite snacks using real, plant-based ingredients so you can be proud to share with your friends and families – either at home, on the go, or online! They taste great and leave you wanting more.”